Monday, Jun 18, 2018

India, All India

2 Assam Rifles jawans killed in Nagaland ambush, 4 injured

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2018, 8:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2018, 8:54 am IST

The incident occurred around 3 pm near Aboi when armed cadres ambushed a team comprising six Assam Rifles personnel.

The security men retaliated the attack, but casualty on the other side was yet to be ascertained. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The security men retaliated the attack, but casualty on the other side was yet to be ascertained. (Photo: File | Representational)

Kohima: Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others suffered injuries in an ambush by suspected Naga insurgents in Mon district of Nagaland on Sunday, an Assam Rifles official said.

The incident occurred around 3 pm near Aboi when armed cadres ambushed a team comprising six Assam Rifles personnel, said the PRO to the Inspector General of Assam Rifles. Havildar Fateh Singh Negi and Sepoy Hungnga Konyak died on the spot while four others suffered critical bullet injuries, he said, adding that the injured were hospitalised.

The security men retaliated the attack, but casualty on the other side was yet to be ascertained. The PRO said the involvement of suspected Naga underground groups in the ambush was not yet confirmed while there have been no claims made by any group.

Tags: nagaland insurgents, armed cadres, attack on jawans in nagaland
Location: India, Nagaland, Kohima

