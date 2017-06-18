MK Stalin meets TN Governor on ‘horse-trading’

In a petition to the governor, the DMK demanded a fresh vote of confidence, and asked the governor to direct a probe into the money trail.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Opposition leader, DMK chief M.K. Stalin, met governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday and demanded a CBI inquiry into allegations of horse-trading during the confidence motion moved by chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in February.

Speaking to the media after meeting the governor, Mr Stalin said he had appealed to Mr Rao to cancel the voting if the charges are found to be true, and dissolve the government immediately. The governor assured him that he would look into the matter and take appropriate action.

In a petition to the governor, the DMK demanded a fresh vote of confidence, and asked the governor to direct an investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or the Enforcement Directorate to unearth the money trail as well as to investigate the alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The horse-trading allegations, “if proved to be true will kill the spirit behind seeking vote of confidence, shake the entire edifice of democracy and demolish the faith Tamil Nadu has in the democratic institutions like the legislative Assembly”, the petition said.

Recalling his earlier petition, the DMK leader said Speaker P. Dhanapal refused to conduct a due and thorough inquiry into the allegations, regarding MLAs being kept in captivity and the floor test, had no legal validity.