The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 18, 2017 | Last Update : 02:28 AM IST

India, All India

MK Stalin meets TN Governor on ‘horse-trading’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 18, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2017, 1:25 am IST

In a petition to the governor, the DMK demanded a fresh vote of confidence, and asked the governor to direct a probe into the money trail.

M.K. Stalin
 M.K. Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Opposition leader, DMK chief M.K. Stalin, met governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday and demanded a CBI inquiry into allegations of horse-trading during the confidence motion moved by chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in February.

Speaking to the media after meeting the governor, Mr Stalin said he had appealed to Mr Rao to cancel the voting if the charges are found to be true, and dissolve the government immediately. The governor assured him that he would look into the matter and take appropriate action.

In a petition to the governor, the DMK demanded a fresh vote of confidence, and asked the governor to direct an investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or the Enforcement Directorate to unearth the money trail as well as to investigate the alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The horse-trading allegations, “if proved to be true will kill the spirit behind seeking vote of confidence, shake the entire edifice of democracy and demolish the faith Tamil Nadu has in the democratic institutions like the legislative Assembly”, the petition said.

Recalling his earlier petition, the DMK leader said Speaker P. Dhanapal refused to conduct a due and thorough inquiry into the allegations, regarding MLAs being kept in captivity and the floor test, had no legal validity.

Tags: m.k. stalin, c. vidyasagar rao, edappadi k palanisamy

MOST POPULAR

1

Film actor Rishi Kapoor mocks Pakistan team

2

Brittle-boned girl inspires many as she turns beauty vlogger

3

Nokia 3 goes on sale in India at Rs 9,499

4

Night shifts not good!

5

Cristiano Ronaldo tax evasion: Portugal star hints at leaving Real Madrid

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Monterey International Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif that turned 50 celebrated by kicking off a three-day concert (Photo:AP)

Monterey International Pop Festival enters 50th anniversary

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham