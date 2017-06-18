The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 18, 2017

India, All India

6 dead, 8 injured, many feared trapped in Meghalaya landslide

ANI
Published : Jun 18, 2017, 6:53 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2017, 6:57 pm IST

Rescue operations are underway at the site. (Photo: PTI)
Shillong: The death toll in the massive landslide in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district has mounted to six.

Other eight have been injured in these natural calamities, who have been admitted in hospitals.

The disaster that took place on Saturday was triggered by incessant rain in the region, for the past few days.

It is suspected that more people could be trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations are underway at the site.  

Tags: meghalaya landslide, rescue operations, heavy rainfall, people dead
Location: India, Meghalaya, Shillong

