6 dead, 8 injured, many feared trapped in Meghalaya landslide

The disaster that took place on Saturday was triggered by incessant rains in the region, for the past few days.

Rescue operations are underway at the site. (Photo: PTI)

Shillong: The death toll in the massive landslide in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district has mounted to six.

Other eight have been injured in these natural calamities, who have been admitted in hospitals.

It is suspected that more people could be trapped under the debris.

