Centre's cattle sale ban not for us as state has no animal markets: Goa CM

ANI
Published : Jun 18, 2017, 2:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2017, 3:09 pm IST

The Goa govt has also decided to write to the Centre raising objections to ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said that the ban on sale of cattle for slaughter rule does not apply to Goa as “there are no cattle markets in the state.”

"Ban on sale of cattle for slaughter rule does not apply to Goa as there are no cattle markets in the state," Parrikar said.

The Goa government has also decided to write to the Centre raising objections to the recent notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre on the plea challenging the notification banning sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.

The Supreme Court has given the Centre two weeks to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on July 11.

The Supreme Court, however, has not put a stay on the Centre's notification as of now.

The Centre told the court that its intention was ‘to create a regulatory regime all over the country’ and that it would file a detailed reply.

