Monday, May 18, 2020 | Last Update : 01:39 PM IST

54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Coronavirus tally in India nears 1 lakh, deaths cross 3,000

PTI
Published : May 18, 2020, 10:48 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2020, 10:48 am IST

A record jump of 5,242 cases in the last 24 hours

Record jump of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally reaches 96,169; death toll touches 3,029. (PTI Photo)
  Record jump of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally reaches 96,169; death toll touches 3,029. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,029 and the number of cases to 96,169 in the country on Monday, registering an increase of 157 deaths and a record jump of 5,242 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 56,316, while 36,823 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 38.29 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreign nationals too, the ministry said.

Of the 157 deaths deaths reported since Sunday morning, 63 were in Maharashtra, 34 in Gujarat, 31 in Delhi, six in West Bengal, five each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, four in Tamil Nadu, three in Punjab and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Odisha.

Of the 3,029 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,198 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 659 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 248, West Bengal at 238, Delhi at 160, Rajasthan at 131, Uttar Pradesh at 104,Tamil Nadu at 78 and  Andhra Pradesh at 50.

The death toll has reached 37 in Karnataka, 35 in Punjab and 34 in Telangana.

Haryana has reported 14 fatalities due to the disease. Jammu and Kashmir has 13 deaths, while Bihar has registered eight and Kerala and Odisha each have reported four deaths.

Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh each have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities each, while Assam has reported two deaths.

Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Puducherry have reported one fatality each, according to the data shared by the ministry.

According to the ministry's website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the existence of multiple disorders in the same person.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 33,053, followed by Gujarat at 11,379, Tamil Nadu at 11,224, Delhi at 10,054 Rajasthan at 5,202, Madhya Pradesh at 4,977 and Uttar Pradesh at 4,259.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 2,677 in West Bengal, 2,407 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,964 in Punjab.

It has risen to 1,551 in Telangana, 1,262 in Bihar, 1,183 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,147 in Karnataka and 910 in Haryana.

Odisha has reported 828 coronavirus infection cases so far, while Kerala has 601 cases. A total of 223 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 191 in Chandigarh.

Tripura has reported 167 cases, Assam 101, Uttarakhand 92, Chhattisgarh 86, Himachal Pradesh 80 and Ladakh 43.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Goa have reported 29 COVID-19 cases, while Meghalaya and Puducherry have registered 13 cases each.

Manipur has seven cases. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each till how.

"410 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

Tags: death toll, covid-19, union health ministry, coronavirus in india, coronavirus cases, covid19 cases in india, covid 19 cases, coronavirus, india covid 19, india coronavirus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening. (AFP Photo)

Cyclone Amphan to intensify into super cyclone by evening: MHA

Former AI pilot Karan Singh arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai. (DC Photo)

Former AI pilot arranges transport for migrants stuck in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest daily spike of 2,347 Covid-19 cases. (PTI Photo)

Covid19: Maha records alarming single-day spike with 2,347 new cases

Centre extended the lockdown till May 31, and announced more changes and relaxations in its guidelines. (PTI Photo)

Lockdown 4: Check new guidelines, relaxations

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

2

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

3

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

4

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

5

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham