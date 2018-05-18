The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 18, 2018 | Last Update : 12:18 PM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court directs BJP's Yeddyurappa to take floor test at 4 pm tomorrow

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 18, 2018, 11:32 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2018, 11:52 am IST

With SC's verdict, B S Yeddyurappa has little over 24 hours to prove BJP's majority in Karnataka Assembly tomorrow.

B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo: PTI)
 B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today directed BJP's B S Yeddyurappa to take the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly tomorrow at 4 pm. 

The apex court's decision came after crucial hearing on the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) petition challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s invitation to Yeddyurappa to form the government in state.

The Centre was represented by Attorney General K K Venugopal, while the Congress-JD(S) was represented by lawyer and senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal was also present in the court for the hearing.

The bench comprising of three judges - Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan - heard the case.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Supreme Court proceedings:

11:45 am: "The Supreme Court's verdict has upheld constitutional morality and democracy. It's a judgement that should be celebrated. Faith of people in wisdom of SC is vindicated once again. It's set back for a party that wanted to usurp power," Ashwani Kumar.

11:39 am: Supreme Court directs for floor test in Karnataka Assembly at 4 pm tomorrow.

11:31 am: BJP's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi opposes the floor test tomorrow, says, 'need time.'

11:30 am: Supreme Court stays Congress-JD(S)'s plea challenging Karnataka Governor's decision to nominate an Anglo-Indian MLA to the assembly.

11:23 am: Abhishek Manu Singhvi, sought proper security for Congress-JD(S) MLAs in case of floor test being conducted. Supreme Court observed that it can pass an order to make proper security arrangements.

11:16 am: Lawyer for Congress-JD(S), Abhishek Manu Singhvi, submits to Supreme Court that Congress-JD(S) are ready for floor test tomorrow (Saturday).

11:15 am: Lawyer for Congress-JD(S), Abhishek Manu Singhvi argues, “Yeddyurappa claimed support, but he does not have letters of support from these MLAs or it is only his oral submissions.”

11:06 am: In Supreme Court, Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri says, “floor test seems to be the best option.”

11:06 am: SC observed that as B S Yeddyurappa has claimed support and BJP is single largest party, there could be two probabilities - whether Governor’s decision has to be tested or a floor test has to be held on Saturday.

11:03 am: Supreme Court says, “It is just a number game, one who enjoys the majority should be invited to form the government.”

11:00 am: BJP's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi told the Supreme Court, “We have certain information that many MLAs from other parties have not given any kind of written support to Congress-JD(S).”

10:56 am: Supreme Court wanted to know on what basis the Governor asked a party to provide a stable government. BJP's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi submitted that at this stage he does not want to say anything more.

10:49 am: Letters, handed to the Supreme Court by BJP's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi. He says that B S Yeddyurappa has been elected as leader of largest party, BJP and he has support of necessary number of MLAs and is ready to prove it on floor of House.

10:47 am: The Supreme Court asks counsels for letters from B S Yeddyurappa, Mukul Rohatgi hands over two letters of the BJP leader's letters to the court.

10:46 am: Crucial hearing on Congress-JD(S) petition challenging Karnataka Governor's invitation to BJP to form government begins in the Supreme Court.

10:42 am: Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal also present at the Supreme Court to argue on behalf of the Congress party.

10:15 am: “We'll show Chief Minister’s letter to the Supreme Court, it shows he has support and support will be shown in the house. There is no issue of horse-trading, it is the other way, as MLAs have been taken to resorts,” Mukul Rohatgi, BJP's lawyer.

Tags: supreme court, congress, bjp, janata dal secular, congress-jd(s) alliance, karnataka government formation, b s yeddyurappa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

