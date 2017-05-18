The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 18, 2017 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

India, All India

National flag to fly at half-mast as mark of respect to late Union Minister Dave

PTI
Published : May 18, 2017, 1:20 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 1:23 pm IST

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Dave and termed his demise as a 'personal loss'.

The 60-year-old BJP leader was declared dead in AIIMS. (Photo: PTI)
 The 60-year-old BJP leader was declared dead in AIIMS. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The national flag will fly half-mast on all government buildings in Delhi and all state capitals as mark of respect to Union Minister Anil Madhav Dave, who passed way this morning.

Dave, the minister of state (independent charge) for environment, forest and climate change, was rushed to AIIMS here after he complained of uneasiness.

The 60-year-old BJP leader was declared dead in AIIMS.

"The government today announced with profound sorrow the death of Anil Madhav Dave. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Centre has decided that the national flag will fly half-mast today in Delhi and all state and Union Territories capitals on all the buildings where it is flown regularly and on the day of the funeral where the funeral takes place," an official statement said.

He was a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009 and an expert in river conservation and a member of the parliamentary forum on global warming.

Environment was a subject close to the heart of Dave, who was appointed environment minister only last year.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Dave and termed his demise as a "personal loss".

Tags: aiims, anil madhav dave, dave dead, national flag
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Zomato suffers major security breach, 17 mn user records stolen

2

Google I/O 2017 Conference: Day 1 for AI

3

Cannes film festival Day 1: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing!

4

Delhi gets its first ever fully air-conditioned bus stand

5

Apurva Asrani, writer of Simran, shouts out at Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham