Wednesday, Apr 18, 2018 | Last Update : 10:20 PM IST

India, All India

Miss you Papa: Tej Pratap remembers Lalu Yadav on engagement ceremony

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Apr 18, 2018, 9:06 pm IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2018, 9:06 pm IST

On Wednesday, Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter to express his feelings about his father’s absence from the event.

Rabri Devi in one of her statements earlier had said that she was looking for a 'simple daughter-in-law who would respect her elders and won’t go to malls for shopping'. (Photo: PTI)
Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Yadav is known for holding lavish weddings for his children.

Most of those weddings even raised questions about the amount of money he spent on the event.

But that flavor was not seen on Wednesday when his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav got engaged to his fiancé Aishwarya Rai at a Patna based posh hotel, sources close to the family said that “the event was kept simple due to Lalu Yadav’s absence from the scene”.

This was the first big family event which was organized in the absence of Lalu Yadav who has been convicted in four fodder scam cases and currently undergoing medical treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter to express his feelings about his father’s absence from the event.

He simply wrote, “Miss you Papa”.

Sources claim that Lalu Yadav is likely to move the court for parole to attend the marriage of his elder son scheduled to be held on May 12 in Patna.

The family may file a petition for parole on April 20, the day his bail application is to come up for hearing in the Jharkhand High Court.

According to legal experts, “getting bail for Lalu Yadav won’t be easy as he has been convicted in four fodder scam cases. He will require bail in all cases for release”.

RJD leaders close to the family said it was Rabri Devi who arranged the match for his 29-year-old son Tej Pratap Yadav.

Rabri Devi in one of her statements earlier had said that she was looking for a “simple daughter-in-law who would respect her elders and won’t go to malls for shopping”.

Aishwarya Rai, an MBA from Amity University, is the granddaughter of Bihar’s former Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai and oldest daughter of six-time RJD MLA Chandrika Rai.

Her mother is a college professor.

Tej Pratap Yadav is the oldest of Lalu Yadav’s nine children and a first time MLA.

He was made the health minister when grand secular alliance formed the government in Bihar in 2015. He remained in the cabinet until July, in 2017.

The grand secular alliance collapsed after CBI registered FIR against his father Lalu Yadav and younger brother Tejaswi Yadav in connection with IRCTC scam case in July 2017.

Tags: tej pratap, aishwarya rai, tej pratap engagement
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

