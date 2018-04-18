The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 18, 2018 | Last Update : 10:29 AM IST

India, All India

Internet, satellite existed in Mahabharata era, says Tripura CM Biplab Deb

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 18, 2018, 9:03 am IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2018, 9:03 am IST

Tripura CM said, 'The Europeans and the Americans may claim that it is theirs, but it is actually our technology.'

A long-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary, Biplab Deb became the Chief Minister of Tripura in March this year. (Photo: Twitter/@BjpBiplab)
 A long-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary, Biplab Deb became the Chief Minister of Tripura in March this year. (Photo: Twitter/@BjpBiplab)

Guwahati: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Tuesday came with a new scientific theory about the origin and evolution of internet when he claimed that internet and satellite existed since the Mahabharata era.

"Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of Mahabharata. How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time," Deb said.

Addressing a Regional Workshop on Computerisation and Reforms at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala, the BJP chief minister said, "The Europeans and the Americans may claim that it is theirs, but it is actually our technology."

"Internet and satellite system had existed in India during lakhs of years ago. The richest culture belongs to our nation and I feel proud of it. Even today in internet and software technology, we are ahead. See Microsoft, it may be a US company but most of its engineers are all from our country," he added.

A long-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary, Biplab Deb became the Chief Minister of Tripura in March this year after BJP defeated CPM in the assembly elections.

Deb also viewed that since the era of the Mahabharata, India was top in technology but somehow in the middle, it got lost.

"But, again today India has regained its position in technology in the world and it can be proved from the fact that a large number of software engineers play a vital role in the US companies," the chief minister said.

This is not the first time when BJP leaders have made such bizarre statements.

In February, Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Satyapal Singh speaking at a meeting, said that mantras codified the ‘laws of motion’ much before they were framed by Issac Newton.

Also Read: After Darwin, Union min targets Newton’s theory, says mantras coded laws of motion

He also courted a controversy in January when he discredited Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution and said it was “scientifically wrong”.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags: biplab deb, tripura
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Kalank: Karan Johar's multistarrer production to release on 19th April 2019

2

Getting used to my new identity: Jerome Hamon, ‘the man with three faces’

3

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

4

It is frustrating to not get good scripts, says Patralekhaa

5

Netflix is proving to be a tough act for copycats to follow

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMLife

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham