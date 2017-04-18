The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2017 | Last Update : 04:44 PM IST

India, All India

UP minister, AIMPLB member lock horns over triple talaq issue

ANI
Published : Apr 18, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2017, 3:16 pm IST

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said that justice should be given to Muslim women by eradicating the practice of triple talaq in the country.

 Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza on Tuesday dubbed All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) as 'All India Maulawi (Cleric) Personal Law Board' and alleged that the organisation does not work for the welfare of society.

"AIMPLB should not be called as Muslim Personal Law Board but a Maulawi (Cleric) Personal Law Board. Such an organisation should be banned as it does not work for the welfare of society but endorses practices like triple talaq, which is a harassment to women. Triple talaq is somewhere against the Constitution as it does not come within the prevalence of it. Any organisation should work according to the Constitution of India," Raza told ANI.

Backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's stand on triple talaq, Raza further said that a new law should be implemented putting an end to triple talaq practice.

Meanwhile, reacting to Raza's assertion, member of AIMPLB Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said the political leaders are making political issue out of the triple talaq, adding Muslim Personal Law Board is a registered organisation.

"It has been completely made into a political issue. Anyone can see that from the time of the election campaigning for the UP election till now. We think it will continue till 2019. Muslim Personal Law Board is a registered organisation under the Society Act," Mahali said.

Notably, Adityanath had on Monday attacked those not speaking out against the triple talaq issue, saying they were equally guilty as the ones practising it.

"People maintaining silence are equally guilty," Adityanath said while addressing a launch of book on former prime minister Chandra Shekhar Singh.

"Our Muslim sisters deserve justice. We should try to solve this issue at the district level. We should also proceed on the formula of a new India. We can't simply move forward on a slow pace, but charge ahead with full speed," he said during the BJP National Executive Meeting here.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing from May 11 the petitions against triple talaq.

The court will hear pleas filed by several Muslim women challenging the practice under which men can divorce their wives instantly by uttering the word 'talaq' thrice.

Tags: triple talaq, aimplb, mohsin raza, yogi adityanath, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

