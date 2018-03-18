The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 | Last Update : 07:51 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy final, India vs Bangladesh: Liton Das departs early
 
India, All India

Smriti Irani asks Rahul to read on GST after latter's 'coronation drill' ends

ANI
Published : Mar 18, 2018, 6:44 pm IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2018, 6:50 pm IST

Cong is holding a 3-day plenary session in Delhi, wherein AICC members have gathered to ratify Gandhi's appointment as their chief.

Union Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani on Sunday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) the second highest in the world and one of the most complex taxes. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani on Sunday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) the second highest in the world and one of the most complex taxes. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani on Sunday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) the second highest in the world and one of the most complex taxes.

Tweeting the link of an article, the Union minister asked the Congress chief to read it when he gets "free from the world's longest coronation exercise".

Congress is holding a three-day plenary session in New Delhi, wherein All India Congress Committee members and workers have gathered to ratify Gandhi's appointment as their chief and select members for party's working committee.

Earlier, Gandhi had attached a Mint article and tweeted, "Modiji, the terror of Gabbar Singh Tax is now globally acclaimed. The World Bank says it's the 2nd HIGHEST in the WORLD and one of the MOST complex."

According to the article citing a World Bank report, the GST implemented from July 1, in 2017, is one of the most complex with the second highest tax rate in the world among a sample of 115 countries which have a similar indirect tax system.

Rubbishing the report, Irani cited the other article and said, "Aadarniya @RahulGandhiji, if you are free from the world's longest coronation exercise, I request you to read this article and enlighten yourself."

She also said Gandhi's hatred for India was astonishing as he rubbished the World Bank report that hailed India's rise in Ease of Doing Business ranking. "Now selectively quotes WB report to berate India's progress," she said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, smriti irani, gst, narendra modi, world bank
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham