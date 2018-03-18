The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 | Last Update : 09:22 AM IST

India, All India

Diplomats in Pak chased, abused, says India in 12th note verbale

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Mar 18, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2018, 8:43 am IST

The Note Verbale to Pakistan foreign ministry comes two days after Islamabad called its High Commissioner home.

In the Note Verbale, two incidents were highlighted. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
  In the Note Verbale, two incidents were highlighted. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: India on Saturday gave a Note Verbale to Pakistan through its high commission in Islamabad protesting the "intimidation and harassment" of its staff there, the 12th such diplomatic note in less than three months.

Official sources said that in its communication to the Pakistan foreign ministry, the Indian high commission specifically mentioned two incidents of harassment -- one today and the other on March 15.

"Another Note Verbale was sent today by our High Commission in Islamabad to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan protesting against the intimidation and harassment of Indian High Commission officials," a source said.

"This was the 12th Note Verbale this year on the subject," the source said.

In the Note Verbale, two incidents were highlighted. In Saturday's incident, the source said, some officials of the Indian mission, who had gone for shopping to the Blue Area in Islamabad, were harassed with two persons aggressively following them and hurling abuses.

In the March 15 incident, another official of the mission and his family was aggressively followed by two men on motorbike when he was going to a restaurant.

"We have asked the Pakistan Government to investigate these incidents," the source said.

The Note Verbale to Pakistan foreign ministry comes two days after Islamabad called its High Commissioner home for consultations, which was termed by India as "routine" and "normal".

Pakistan had said it called home its envoy in India Sohail Mahmood for consultations after repeated incidents of "harassment" of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi.

Pakistan had also accused the Indian officials of intimidating the children of a senior diplomat while they were on their way to school.

It said the counsellor's car with his children onboard was hit from behind by another car occupied by Indian authorities.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said that the Indian High Commission in Islamabad was also facing a "litany of issues" which has not been resolved for several months by that country.

Pakistan Foreign Office earlier on Saturday informed that Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood is unlikely to return to New Delhi any time soon. The official told the daily that the high commissioner would stay back for an indefinite period.

Tags: pak high commissioner, indo-pak ties, raveesh kumar, diplomatic standoff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham