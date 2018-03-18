The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

India, All India

Let bygones be bygones: Maldives envoy to India after min's J&K remark

PTI
Published : Mar 18, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2018, 4:18 pm IST

Ahmed Mohamed also sought enhanced engagement between New Delhi and Male.

Indian Ocean archipelago's High Commissioner to India Ahmed Mohamed said, that while there has been a steady stream of high-level visits from the island nation to India, the same was not reciprocated -- an issue which many in Male feel is one of the factors for ties going south. (Photo: Twitter/@ahmedMDV)
 Indian Ocean archipelago's High Commissioner to India Ahmed Mohamed said, that while there has been a steady stream of high-level visits from the island nation to India, the same was not reciprocated -- an issue which many in Male feel is one of the factors for ties going south. (Photo: Twitter/@ahmedMDV)

New Delhi: Seeking to minimise the damage caused by a senior Maldivian minister's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Ocean archipelago's High Commissioner to India Ahmed Mohamed has said the Kashmir issue was a bilateral matter that should be "resolved amicably" between India and Pakistan.

Mohamed also sought enhanced engagement between New Delhi and Male.

Admitting that there was an "environment of mistrust" between India and Maldives caused by a host of issues in recent years, the envoy said, "lack of engagement" was responsible for the current state of affairs, but asserted that the two countries should let "bygones be bygones".

The high commissioner said that while there has been a steady stream of high-level visits from the island nation to India, the same was not reciprocated -- an issue which many in Male feel is one of the factors for ties going south.

Asked about the recent comments of a senior Maldivian minister bracketing the Kashmir situation with the current state of affairs in the Maldives, the high commissioner said, "It was a remark to emphasise the stand that the Maldives has been taking continuously and consistently since the 1970s. We have always maintained the position that it is a bilateral issue that needs to be resolved amicably between the two countries."

"We have always maintained the position that there needs no intervention by a third country. Hence, reiteration of our position and an example from the local context to state that the existing crisis in Maldives is an internal issue which needs no foreign intervention," Mohamed said.

Mohamed Shainee, a senior minister in President Abdulla Yameen's government, had reportedly told a group of visiting Indian reporters, "Why haven't we gone into the Kashmir issue... and asked to be (an) intermediary? Because they are internal matters... India should stay away from our issue. We are independent and capable of dealing with the situation. If we need help, we will let India know."

Reacting sharply, Indian officials had termed the remarks as "unfortunate". Asserting that the two situations were not comparable, a senior official had said, "While the situation in Kashmir is due to state-sponsored terrorism, the other is due to subversion of democracy."

Currently, India and Maldives have a strained relationship that has been caused by a number of issues, including the signing of a free-trade agreement between the Maldives and China amid increasing proximity between Male and Beijing, and imposition of emergency by the Yameen government.

"The need now is to start with a clean slate and let bygones be bygones," the envoy stressed, while making a strong pitch for a high-level visit from India. "It will make a lot of difference."

Also Read: Our envoy planned to visit India first, proposed dates declined: 'Hurt' Maldives

The Maldivian president has visited India twice apart from visits by other leaders, including the Maldivian foreign minister, he noted.

Tags: ahmed mohamed, j&k situation, maldives china ties, yameen govt
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham