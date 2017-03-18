The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 18, 2017 | Last Update : 12:05 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara put on 102 runs for the second wicket before Murali Vijay got out. (Photo: BCCI) India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: India 193/2 at lunch as Vijay gets out
 
India, All India

Son of missing Nizamuddin dargah cleric implores for father’s release

PTI
Published : Mar 18, 2017, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2017, 11:28 am IST

The two clerics had gone to visit the famous Daata Darbar shrine in Lahore and were to catch a flight to Karachi.

Indian clerics Syed Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami (Photo: ANI)
 Indian clerics Syed Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The son of the Nizamuddin dargah head priest, who has gone missing in Pakistan, today pleaded that his father be "released" as he is not involved in "any activity" that should invite any action.

Sajid Ali Nizami told reporters that his father Syed Asif Nizami (80) went missing at Karachi Airport while few others, including Nazim Nizami, who were travelling with him were detained at Lahore.

"We have this information that he (Syed) is in Karachi. Our relatives went to the airport to receive them but he never came out. They directed them to send my father to Karachi alone. But then he never came out of the airport.”

"Whoever has him, we just want to tell them we are not involved in any activity. We are sufi people. We belong to Hazrat Nizamuddin, we are staying here for the last 700 years. We want him to be released as soon as possible," Sajid said.

When contacted, Syed Afsar Ali Nizami, in-charge of the Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, said they were yet to receive any information about their whereabouts.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said the Indian government has taken up the matter with Pakistan.

The two had gone to visit the famous Daata Darbar shrine in Lahore and were to catch a flight to Karachi on Wednesday.

Tags: indian clerics, indian clerics missing, nizamuddin dargah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Former racing champion Ashwin Sundar, wife die in mishap

2

Tensions show as Donald Trump, Angela Merkel meet for first time

3

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: Openers lead India's solid reply to Australia's 451 in Ranchi

4

'BJP has won, leave the village', posters tell Muslims in Bareilly

5

AIB's latest video is a hilarious take on the workplace

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham