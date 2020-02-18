Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020 | Last Update : 03:33 AM IST

India, All India

Hours after BJP-JVM merger, 2 MLAs join Congress

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Feb 18, 2020, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2020, 1:51 am IST

Both MLAs Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey suspended from JVM last month.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah welcomes Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM-Prajatantrik) chief Babulal Marandi after he merged his party with the BJP in Ranchi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah welcomes Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM-Prajatantrik) chief Babulal Marandi after he merged his party with the BJP in Ranchi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Ranchi: The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha founded by Babulal Marandi headed for a straight split on Monday with the former chief minister announcing the merger of the party with the BJP, shortly after which the two other JVM MLAs surfaced at the AICC Headquarters in Delhi saying they were joining the Congress.

The two MLAs Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey claimed that at a meeting on Sunday an overwhelming 95 per cent of the workers of the JVM had decided to join the Congress.

Mr Tirkey said that the party has passed a resolution to this effect and Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted that.

The Congress said that since the two out of three existing JVM legislators had joined the party, anti-defection law does not apply as two-thirds of the floor strength of the party was with them. Mr Yadav is also the party’s floor leader in the Jharkhand Assembly.

Questioned as to whether the ruling alliance would seek the disqualification of Mr Marandi then, Congress general secretary in-charge of Jharkhand R.P. N. Singh said that it was an issue on which the Speaker of the Assembly has to take a call.

Congress’ alliance partner Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Rabindra Nath Mahato is the Jharkhand Assembly Speaker at present.

“Very soon we would be organising a rally which former Congress president Rahul Gandhi would address and we will make other senior state leader of the JVM join us,” Mr Singh told the media here.

Incidentally, both Mr Tirkey and Mr Yadav were  suspended from the party by Mr Marandi last month.

Meanwhile in Ranchi, the former chief minister announced the merger of the JVM with the Bharatiya Janata Party at an event in the presence of home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda.

Mr Marandi had become the first Jharkhand chief minister in 2000 and also the first BJP CM. He formed the JVM in 2006 after splitting with BJP.

Welcoming Mr Marandi in BJP, the home minister said: “I have been trying to bring Babulal Marandi into BJP since I was made BJP chief in 2014. Someone rightly said that he is quite stubborn. We couldn’t persuade him easily. He has now joined BJP as per the wish of the people of Jharkhand.”

Before that, Mr Marandi also said that the BJP has been trying since 2014 to bring him back into the party fold.

In the Jharkhand Assembly polls held in December last year, the pre-poll alliance between Congress, JMM and Rashtriya Janata Dal won majority with a total of 47 seats between them. Out of the three, JMM won 30 seats, Congress won 16 seats and RJD won one seat. With the addition of the two JVM MLAs the strength of the ruling alliance would go up to 49.

Tags: babulal marandi, amit shah

Latest From India

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo: AP)

CDS outlines new military commands

Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Bengal govt to provide Z-plus security to Prashant Kishor

Union minister Harsh Vardhan interacts with Wuhan-returned Indians after they were released from the ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

First suspected nCoV death in Tamil Nadu

In a rare but bold step to prevent question paper leak and cheating by students during the Madhyamik (secondary) examination in West Bengal, the state panel of secondary education Monday announced that internet services would remain suspended for two hours in 42 blocks of the state during examination hours.

West Bengal: Internet services to be suspended for exams

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham