Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020 | Last Update : 03:32 AM IST

India, All India

Congress leaders in a Twitter spat on Delhi results

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 18, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2020, 1:46 am IST

It all began with the Mumbai Congress leader praising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet.

Ajay Maken
 Ajay Maken

New Delhi: A bitter spat broke out on Twitter between Congress leaders Milind Deora and Ajay Maken over the Delhi election results, in which the grand old party was routed. Officially, the Congress came out in support of its Delhi unit with chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala asking leaders outside Delhi to introspect on their own “performances and responsibilities”.

It all began with the Mumbai Congress leader praising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet. “Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments,” he said.

To this, Mr Maken, a former Delhi Congress chief, was quick to reply, doling out some figures: “Brother, you want to leave @INCIndia — Please do — Then propagate half baked facts! However, let me share even lesser known facts-1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073 crore 2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459 crore. During Congress Government (it) Grew at 14.87 per cent CAGR”.

Delhi leader Radhika Khera, who fought the Assembly polls this time, also jumped in, saying: “As a young first-time contestant, I find this extremely disappointing from our senior leaders, who instead of encouraging our own party to do better, are busy patting AAP’s back! Food for thought: Delhi has run a surplus since 1994, this peaked in 2011 under Sheilaji”.

Mr Deora then tweeted, hinting at the well-known rivalry between Mr Maken and late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. “Brother, I would never undermine Sheila Dikshit’s stellar performance as Delhi CM. That’s your specialty. But it’s never too late to change! Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheilaji’s achievements, @INCIndia would’ve been in power today”.

Speaking on the party’s behalf, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala threw his weight behind the Delhi unit, saying: “In Delhi, the battle was between Mr Kejriwal’s ‘Dangalwali (feuding) Delhi’ and BJP’s ‘Dange wali (riots) Delhi’. Only Sheila Dikshit had managed to change the face of Delhi.”

“Since Delhi is the capital, economic activity is at its highest here and thus the revenue collection would be high,” he said, taking on Mr Deora’s comments.

Mr Surjewala said the Congress has “unequivocally” asked its Delhi leaders to “introspect” and would now ask Congress leaders from outside Delhi to look at their own performance and leadership and how better they can contribute to their respective constituencies.

The Congress was routed in the Delhi Assembly polls earlier this month. Only three out of 70 contestants had managed to save their deposits.

The party was in the throes of a bitter war of words since then. Earlier, Delhi party leader Sharmishtha Mukherjee hit out at former finance minister P. Chidambaram for praising the AAP. The Delhi unit alleges it had been left to fend for itself, with virtually no support from the top leadership.

Tags: p chidambaram, milind deora, ajay maken

Latest From India

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo: AP)

CDS outlines new military commands

Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Bengal govt to provide Z-plus security to Prashant Kishor

Union minister Harsh Vardhan interacts with Wuhan-returned Indians after they were released from the ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

First suspected nCoV death in Tamil Nadu

In a rare but bold step to prevent question paper leak and cheating by students during the Madhyamik (secondary) examination in West Bengal, the state panel of secondary education Monday announced that internet services would remain suspended for two hours in 42 blocks of the state during examination hours.

West Bengal: Internet services to be suspended for exams

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham