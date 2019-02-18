Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 05:39 AM IST

Won’t let Assam be another J&K, says Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 1:52 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2019, 3:27 am IST

Shah began his speech paying tribute to the sacrifices of the 40-plus CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama, and said it would not go in vain.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4IndiaFile)
Guwahati: BJP president Amit Shah declared here on Sunday that the NDA government wouldn’t allow Assam to turn into another Kashmir, and reiterated that the government will bring the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill once again in Parliament.

Addressing a large BJP Yuva Morcha rally at North Lakhimpur, Mr Shah said: “The way the demography of the state is changing, it is going to be dangerous for the existence of the indigenous people of the state.  We will not allow Assam to become another Kashmir. That is why we had brought the NRC (National Register of Citizens). We will deport each and every infiltrator with the help of the NRC. We are committed to that.” On the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, which the Centre failed to table in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP chief said some forces were spreading rumors that the bill was only for Assam and the Northeast. Clarifying that it was not only for the Northeast but for all refugees in India, Mr Shah said: “The bill will be brought before Parliament once again by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If the bill isn’t implemented, it will adversely impact the people of Assam.”

He also attacked the Congress and former ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), saying both parties did nothing to implement the Assam Accord despite ruling most of the period since the signing of the pact in 1985. Asserting that the BJP was committed to implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, aimed at providing constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of the state, Mr Shah said the Congress and the AGP had ruled the state for so many years, but failed to do anything. “We have formed a high-powered committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. As soon as its recommendations come, our government will take steps to implement it,” he said, and added: “We are committed to the development of the entire Northeast, which is why the Congress has been wiped out of the region.”

Praising the performance of the Sarbananda Sonowal government in the state, he said the Modi government had brought several schemes for the welfare of the people of Assam and the entire Northeast.

Mr Shah began his speech paying tribute to the sacrifices of the 40-plus CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama, and said it would not go in vain. He said the gruesome attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists, who would not be spared at any cost,

Asserting that the government at the Centre was not that of the Congress, Mr Shah said the government was that of the BJP led by Mr Modi, who he said was determined to uproot terrorism from across the country.

