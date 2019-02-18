Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:50 PM IST

'Time for talks over, world needs to act now': PM on Pulwama attack

PM Modi said both leaders agree that terrorism is a huge threat for global peace and stability.

'Hesitating from taking actions against terrorists is also kind of encouraging terrorism. Being a part of G20 countries, it's also important that we implement 11 point agenda of Hamburg Leaders Statement,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Addressing the media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Hyderabad House with Argentina Mauricio Macri said both leaders agree that terrorism is a huge threat for global peace and stability.

“Brutal terrorist attack in Pulwama (J&K) proves that time for talks have passed. Now the entire world needs to unite against terrorism and its supporters and take strong actions,” PM Modi said.

“Hesitating from taking actions against terrorists is also kind of encouraging terrorism. Being a part of G20 countries, it's also important that we implement 11 point agenda of Hamburg Leaders Statement. India and Argentina will issue a special declaration on terrorism today,” PM added.

Modi said President of Argentina Mauricio Macri had announced in G20 summit in Buenos Aires (Capital of Argentina) in 2018 that the G20 summit will be held in India on the 75th anniversary of India's independence in 2022.

President of Argentina Mauricio Macri said, “I would like to convey my condolences to the victims of the cruel attack (Pulwama) perpetrated just a few days ago. We condemn every kind of terrorist attack. I am truly pleased to be able to working together to fight this scourge on mankind.”

