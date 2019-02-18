Pakistan calls back India envoy for 'consultation' over Pulwama attack

On Friday, India had summoned Pak High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood and strong diplomatic protest was lodged over Pulwama attack.

Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan tweeted, 'We have called back our High Commissioner in India for consultations. He left New Delhi this morning.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Amid tensions between the neighbouring countries over the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF jawans were martyred, Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan tweeted, "We have called back our High Commissioner in India for consultations. He left New Delhi this morning."

It was not immediately clear as to how many days he will stay in Pakistan.

Ajay Bisaria, India's High Commissioner to Pakistan, was called to New Delhi for consultations the same day.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a major diplomatic offensive against Islamabad after the attack, India has highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy. India has demanded that Pakistan should take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control to create a conducive atmosphere in the region, free of terror.

India on Friday announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan and hiked the customs duty by 200 per cent on goods originating from Pakistan with immediate effect on Saturday.