The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 19, 2018 | Last Update : 12:09 AM IST

India, All India

B'luru: FIR against Son of MLA, youth Cong chief for thrashing man

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 18, 2018, 2:20 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2018, 2:27 pm IST

Historian and Bengaluru resident Ramachandra Guha tweeted to the CM seeking action against the legislator's son.

Mohammed Haris's father and Congress MLA, NA Haris on Sunday admitted that what his son had done was wrong and maintained that the guilty would be punished. (Photo: Facebook)
 Mohammed Haris's father and Congress MLA, NA Haris on Sunday admitted that what his son had done was wrong and maintained that the guilty would be punished. (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Bengaluru District Youth Congress General Secretary and son of Congress MLA NA Harris, Mohammed Haris Nalapad and ten others for allegedly beating up a person in a restaurant in Bengaluru's UB City.

The accused, allegedly threatened the victim Vidwath, at Mallya hospital where he later went for treatment.

President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, G Parameshwara on Sunday informed that Mohammed Haris Nalapad has been suspended from party for six years.

Historian and Bengaluru resident Ramachandra Guha tweeted to the chief minister seeking action against the legislator's son.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered the Bengaluru Commissioner  to take action as per law.

" Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more.Bengaluru Commissioner of Police will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book," he tweeted.

Mohammed Haris's father and Congress MLA, NA Harris on Sunday admitted that what his son had done was wrong and maintained that the guilty would be punished.

"I don't know where he is currently. Whoever does wrong is wrong, be it son of a MLA or anyone else. I have always advised my son to never do anything wrong. I will see that my son does not do anything like this again," he said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Dinesh Gundurao also assured that strict action would be taken against the guilty. He said that there would not be any sort of protection whether it's a person in Congress or from outside. "Mohd Haris Nalapad was involved too," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP workers protested over the incident demanding action against the offenders.

Tags: mohammed haris nalapad, ramachandra guha, siddaramaiah, na harris
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

2

Rani on cursing, abusing hubby Aditya Chopra, their first meet, his 3 favourite Fs

3

Winds on wings: Dutch flight makes emergency landing as man ‘won’t stop farting’

4

Hrithik Roshan vs Emraan Hashmi: Cheat India to release with Super 30 on Republic Day

5

FIFA 2018 and Bitcoin among 2017’s main spam and phishing topics

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sridevi inaugurated a noble initiative at a educational institution in Mumbai, where other celebrities were also spotted on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sridevi flags off noble initiative, other stars lend support to event in style

Asha Bhosle was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award at an event graced by numerous celebrities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha, Parineeti in attendance as Asha Bhosle receives Yash Chopra Memorial award

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out. The trailer launch was attended by star cast of the film Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari and also other B-town celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Daas Dev trailer launch: Richa and Aditi bond as Paro and Chandramukhi

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham