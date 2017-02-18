BJP out to form govt by befooling people: Akhilesh Yadav

The UP CM also claimed that the Opposition is disturbed after the SP and Congress forged an alliance for the Assembly elections.

Banda: Opposition parties are so disturbed over SP-Congress alliance that the tie-up has become their only talking point during campaign for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said today.

"Ever since Congress has come with us, they (opposition parties) are not able to understand which way this path will lead them to...They are talking only on SP and Congress and nothing else," he told an election meeting in Banda.

He appealed to voters to compare the works undertaken by his government with those of chief ministers in the past and cited the development works carried out by him.

Alleging that BJP was out to form its government by befooling people, Akhilesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims no work has been done by the SP govenrment, whereas the best roads in the country are in the state and whosoever travels on it will not desist from voting for the SP.

On BSP, he said there is another party of "patharwali sarkar" which has also changed its tone and now they are saying there will be no more memorials and statues but only development. His reference was to stone statues of elephants, the symbol of Mayawati's party.

"Who will believe them? She (Mayawati) says she will sit in the opposition (if she does not get majority)...She has celebrated 'raksha bandhan' earlier too with BJP...May be my 'buaji' (aunt) can side with them once again," he said while referring to Mayawati.