Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s remark sparks slugfest

The Army Chief’s statement has been widely criticised by political parties in Kashmir and beyond.

A protester throwing stone at security forces during a clash which erupted after some people were stopped from taking out a protest march against Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks, in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Srinagar: The BJP on Friday defended Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s statement on tough action against locals hampering counter-militancy operations in Kashmir and accused the Congress of speaking in the voice of separatists for “lowly political gains”. This, they said, is affecting the morale of the soldiers.

The Congress hit back, asking whether or not PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with Pakistan’s PM Nawaz Sharif in 2015 had affected the morale of Indian soldiers. And if the fact that 188 jawans have lost their lives in terror attacks in the last 30 months has affected their morale.

“Please tell us if the morale of our jawans wasn't affected when Modiji feasted with PM Sharif in Pakistan as our jawans sacrificed their lives for India,” Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said.

The Army Chief’s statement has been widely criticised by political parties in Kashmir and beyond.