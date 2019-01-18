The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:46 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Hosts 2 down as Carey, Finch depart
 
India, All India

Want decent burial: Families as bodies pulled out of mine ‘fall apart’

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 18, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2019, 10:43 am IST

Reginal Susngi, rescue spokesperson said as per the expert opinion, the body could only be retrieved after it is disintegrated.

'The body will be extracted under the supervision of doctors,' said a Navy spokesperson in a tweet. (Photo: AP | File)
  'The body will be extracted under the supervision of doctors,' said a Navy spokesperson in a tweet. (Photo: AP | File)

Shillong: The families of the trapped miners inside the 370-ft flooded coal mine in Meghalaya on Thursday demanded that they want the “dead bodies” of the miners to be taken out as per the Supreme Court order, reported IANS.

“The body will be extracted under the supervision of doctors," said a Navy spokesperson in a tweet.

Malik Ali, brother of Munirul Islam, who is among those trapped miners said that the rescuers showed them the video footages of a dead body stuck inside the mine. They are unaware whose body it is but want the government to get the bodies out of the coal mine.

Ali added that they want his body back so that they can give him a decent burial.

With body showing signs of decomposition, the district administration has sought the consent of the family members of the miner to furnish their decision by Friday on whether the bodies could be taken out from the mine.

Reginal Susngi, rescue spokesperson said as per the expert opinion, the body could only be retrieved after it is disintegrated. The body has been pulled up to 100 ft from 210 ft.

After 32 days, a body has been detected after miners got trapped inside the mine on December 13 as water gushed in.

However, five miners managed to escape and alert the people about the incident. Rescue efforts are on to salvage the others.

The Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the rescue operation and said, “No matter whether they are all dead, some alive, few dead or all alive, they should have been taken out by now.”

Tags: meghalaya miners, supreme court, trapped miners
Location: India, Meghalaya

MOST POPULAR

1

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

2

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

3

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

4

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

5

Tinder co-founder sued

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham