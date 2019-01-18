The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 18, 2019 | Last Update : 05:10 PM IST

India, All India

BJP youth wing president changes last name to ‘Bharatiya’

PTI
Published : Jan 18, 2019, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2019, 3:53 pm IST

Mohit Kamboj said his foundation 'Proud Bharatiya' aims to encourage people to identify themselves by their Bharatiyata, or Indianness.

'I want to be the first example of what the campaign wants to achieve. I have changed my surname to Bharatiya and this will be my identity henceforth,' Mohit Kamboj said. (Photo: Twitter | @mohitkamboj_bjp)
 'I want to be the first example of what the campaign wants to achieve. I have changed my surname to Bharatiya and this will be my identity henceforth,' Mohit Kamboj said. (Photo: Twitter | @mohitkamboj_bjp)

Mumbai: The president of the youth wing of the BJP on Thursday said he has changed his last name to "Bharatiya". Mohit Kamboj, president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) said Bharatiya will from now on be his "identity".

The BJP youth wing leader said that his foundation 'Proud Bharatiya' aims to encourage people to identify themselves by their Bharatiyata, or Indianness.

"I want to be the first example of what the campaign wants to achieve. I have changed my surname to Bharatiya and this will be my identity henceforth," he said.

He said the change of name has been effected in the official gazette as well.

The BJYM leader, who is also national president of Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association, said his foundation's objective is to unite people under a common national identity of "Bharatiyata", shedding all other identities of caste, culture, region, religion and language.

Tags: mohit kamboj, bjym, proud bharatiya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

2

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

3

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

4

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

5

Tinder co-founder sued

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham