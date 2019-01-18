BJP youth wing president changes last name to ‘Bharatiya’

Mohit Kamboj said his foundation 'Proud Bharatiya' aims to encourage people to identify themselves by their Bharatiyata, or Indianness.

'I want to be the first example of what the campaign wants to achieve. I have changed my surname to Bharatiya and this will be my identity henceforth,' Mohit Kamboj said. (Photo: Twitter | @mohitkamboj_bjp)

Mumbai: The president of the youth wing of the BJP on Thursday said he has changed his last name to "Bharatiya". Mohit Kamboj, president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) said Bharatiya will from now on be his "identity".

The BJP youth wing leader said that his foundation 'Proud Bharatiya' aims to encourage people to identify themselves by their Bharatiyata, or Indianness.

"I want to be the first example of what the campaign wants to achieve. I have changed my surname to Bharatiya and this will be my identity henceforth," he said.

He said the change of name has been effected in the official gazette as well.

The BJYM leader, who is also national president of Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association, said his foundation's objective is to unite people under a common national identity of "Bharatiyata", shedding all other identities of caste, culture, region, religion and language.