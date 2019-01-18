The Asian Age | News

2 Kerala women, who entered Sabarimala, to get round-the-clock security: SC

Published : Jan 18, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Bindu Ammini (40) and Kanakadurga (39), fearing for their lives, had petitioned the top court seeking security.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices L N Rao and Dinesh Maheshwari said it was only going into the aspect of security to the two women and would not like to entertain any other prayer. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Kerala government to provide round-the-clock security to two Kerala women who entered Sabarimala earlier this month.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices L N Rao and Dinesh Maheshwari said it was only going into the aspect of security to the two women and would not like to entertain any other prayer.

The bench also refused to tag the matter along with the pending petitions in the Sabarimala case. 

Bindu Ammini (40) and Kanakadurga (39), fearing for their lives, had petitioned the top court seeking security.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court ordered the shrine’s doors to be open to women of all ages, overturning a decades-old ban on the entry of female devotees of menstruating age.

