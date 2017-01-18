The Asian Age | News

Now Kolkata's Shahi Imam advises girls to wear decent clothes to avoid rape

PTI
Published : Jan 18, 2017, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2017, 8:36 am IST

He had earlier dictated dress code for women, saying Hindu or Muslim, Indian women must veil themselves, ascribing to 'Hindustani culture'.

Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid in Kolkata, Syed Mohammad Nurur R Barkati. (Photo: ANI)
 Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid in Kolkata, Syed Mohammad Nurur R Barkati. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: In what can spark a fresh controversy, Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid in Kolkata, Syed Mohammad Nurur R Barkati has said that girls should avoid wearing short clothes if they want to protect themselves from getting raped or murdered.

Asserting that boys get excited on seeing girls in short dresses, he added that girls should dress up decently to save themselves from the lust of men.

"Girls these days wear too short dresses and very revealing shirts. We are not stopping them from wearing dresses but, they should avoid wearing short clothes to save themselves from the lust of men," Barkati told ANI.

He also said that short dresses result into rape and murder.

Earlier on January 13, he had dictated dress code for women, saying Hindu or Muslim, Indian women should veil themselves, ascribing to 'Hindustani culture'.

Barkati's remark comes days after Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi drew huge flak for his obnoxious statement on girls' dressing style.

Azmi had said that nudity has become a new fashion in India, adding that women need to be cautious and should take care of their own security.

Tags: rape, clothes, women, shahi imam
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

