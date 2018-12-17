Assam: PM thanks Assamese for win in panchayat polls

The BJP bagged 205, the Congress 142, the AIUDF 25 and the AGP 18. Independents won 14.

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked people of Assam for their support to saffron party in the panchayat elections in which the ruling BJP has won over 41 per cent gaon panchayats and half of the zila parishads.

Informing that results of Nagaon and Kamrup districts are yet to be declared, the state election commission said that the results of 20,362 out of the total 21,990 gaon panchayat wards have already been declared.

“The BJP has bagged 8487, the Congress got 6,740 and the AGP 1496. Independents got 2,543 wards and the AIUDF 1,001. The BPF won in 54 wards, the CPI (M) in 31, the CPI in four, the TMC in two and the CPI (ML) in four,” he said.

The state poll panel received results of 404 of the total 420 zila parishad constituencies. The BJP bagged 205, the Congress 142, the AIUDF 25 and the AGP 18. Independents won 14. Pointing out that results of 2,122 gaon panchayat president seats were announced, he said that the BJP got 973, the Congress 732 and independents 164. The AGP and the AIUDF got 125 each. Two of the seats went to the BPF and one to the CPI (M).

Of the 2113 anchalik panchayat member seats, whose results were declared, 1,001 went to the BJP and 731 to the Congress. The AIUDF got 138, independents won in 137 and the AGP 105. One anchalik panchayat member is from the CPI (M).

Lauding the performance of the party in winning over the confidence of the people, the Prime Minister said, “I appreciate the entire team of Assam BJP for their excellent work across the state, which has resulted in the party’s wonderful performance. I am sure the ‘karyakartas’ will continue raising issues of public welfare and work towards Assam’s growth”

In his twitter message Mr Modi said, “Over the last few years, the BJP and the NDA family have become the preferred choice of the northeast. We consider it our privilege that we have the honour of fulfilling the aspirations of the northeast and taking the region to new heights of progress.”