1 dead, 47 rescued as massive fire breaks out at hospital Mumbai's Andheri

1 person dies and 47 people have been rescued till now. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A Level-3 fire breaks out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Andheri resulting in the death of one person, disaster management official said. 47 people have been rescued till now.

10 fire engines were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. 1 rescue van and 16 ambulances were also despatched.

The fire brigade got a call around 4 pm about the blaze at the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in suburban Andheri, the official from the city civic body's disaster management cell said.

The official said that many people are still feared trapped.