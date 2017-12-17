The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan honour killing: Father shoots minor daughter dead 'over' love affair

ANI
Published : Dec 17, 2017, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2017, 9:36 am IST

According to police, Doubting his daughter's affair, the father sent his wife outside the village to shoot his daughter in a drunken state.

A case of 'honour' killing of a minor was reported, in which the victim's father and uncle have been arrested, says police. (Photo: File/Representational)
 A case of 'honour' killing of a minor was reported, in which the victim's father and uncle have been arrested, says police. (Photo: File/Representational)

Dholpur (Rajasthan): A teenage girl was shot dead before being burnt allegedly by her father and uncle over suspected love affair in Rajasthan's Dholpur.

The incident took place in Raghuvir Pura village on December 10.

The Dholpur police has arrested the victim's father, Banay Singh, and uncle Uday Singh on Saturday.

"A case of 'honour' killing of a minor was reported, in which the victim's father and uncle have been arrested. Further investigation is underway," SHO Sarmathura, Puran Mal Yadav said.

According to reports, victim's grandfather Basanta Singh and three more relatives are also under police scanner.

The victim's father had gone to visit the girl in Dholpur's Sarmathura region - where she was pursuing her studies and was a student of Class XI, but could not find her there.

Doubting that his daughter was having an affair, the victim's father sent his wife outside the village and shot his daughter in a drunken state.

The father was later helped by his brother in cleaning the blood and removing all evidences related to the gruesome murder.

Further investigation is underway.  

Tags: honour killing, father kills daughter, love affair, minor girl shot dead, murder
Location: India, Rajasthan

MOST POPULAR

1

Spain to face ban for 2018 World Cup? FIFA warns RFEF over government interference

2

Adityanath's fancy turns IAS week into 'green affair'

3

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

4

Aiyaary: Director Neeraj Pandey explains the title of his film

5

7 places for a wellness holiday in India in 2018

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham