The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:55 AM IST

India, All India

Raja Bhaiyya says SC/ST Act against interest of dalits

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 17, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2018, 6:37 am IST

Raja Bhaiyya will be formally launching his new party on November 30 with a major rally in Lucknow.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Photo: File)
 Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Independent legislator and former minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a. Raja Bhaiyya, on Friday played a master stroke when he said that the purpose behind forming a new party was the “studied silence” all political parties on the issue of amendments in the SC/ST Act.

In a move that is bound to attract upper caste and OBCs to his new party, Raja Bhaiyya said, “The amendment in the SC/ST Act not only concerns a large section of society but also serves to alienate dalits from the social mainstream. All political leaders express concern on this issue in their drawing rooms but do not speak out in the legislature and Parliament or in the media.”

Raja Bhaiyya said, “The welfare of dalits cannot be ensured by segregating them in this manner. The law should be equal for all, Dr B.R. Ambedkar did not emphasise this segregation in the constitution. The governments have maintained a silence on the issue.”

He further said that if a dalit was murdered, his family was given compensation whereas if a non-dalit was murdered, he did not get any compensation. Similarly, if a dalit woman was raped, she was given compensation but not a women belonging to a non-dalit category who is a victim of the same crime.

“We want that anyone who is a victim of heinous crime like rape or murder should get compensated and should not be differentiated on basis of caste,” he stated.

“I am not against Dalits – in fact, Dalits form a sizeable number of my voters. I feel that the SC/ST Act is working against the interest of dalits,” he said.

 Asked if he would ally with other parties, Raja Bhaiyya said, “You should ask other political parties if they share my views and would they be willing to come together on these issues”.  

Raja Bhaiyya will be formally launching his new party on November 30 with a major rally in Lucknow.

Tags: raghuraj pratap singh, sc/st act

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s iPhone X was hacked, deleted data was recovered easily

2

DeepVeer wedding: Post Lake Como, couple’s Mumbai house lit to welcome them

3

Silicon eyed as way to boost electric car battery potential

4

DeepVeer wedding: Here’s all that happened in the Konkani marriage

5

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMLife

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham