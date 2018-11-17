The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 17, 2018 | Last Update : 12:26 PM IST

India, All India

Alyque Padamsee, ad filmmaker and theatre actor, dies at 90

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 17, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2018, 11:06 am IST

Alyque Padamsee was also known for his role as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough’s Oscar winning film ‘Gandhi’.

Popular ad filmmaker and theatre personality, Alyque Padamsee, died in Mumbai on Saturday morning. (Photo: (Photo: Twitter | @shazahnpadamsee)
  Popular ad filmmaker and theatre personality, Alyque Padamsee, died in Mumbai on Saturday morning. (Photo: (Photo: Twitter | @shazahnpadamsee)

Mumbai: Popular ad filmmaker and theatre personality, Alyque Padamsee, died in Mumbai on Saturday morning. He was 90.

Widely regarded as the Father of modern Indian advertising, Padamsee founded Lintas, one of the top leading advertising agencies in the country. He served as Chief Executive of Lintas India for 14 years.

Padamsee created Lalitaji for Surf, Cherry Charlie for Cherry Blossom Shoe Polish, the MRF Muscle Man, the Liril girl in the waterfall, the Kamasutra couple, Hamara Bajaj, the TV detective Karamchand, the Fair & Handsome brand, among others.

He was also known for his role as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough’s Oscar winning film ‘Gandhi’ released in 1982.

Padamsee was known for his theatre productions such as 'Evita', 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and 'Tuglaq'.

He made his stage debut at the age of 7 in 'Merchant of Venice', a William Shakespeare play, directed by his brother Bobby Padamsee.

The first play that he directed was 'Taming of The Shrew'.

He received Padma Shri in 2000.

Tags: alyque padamsee, alyque padamsee dead
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

2

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

3

US Senate bill vows to get tough on robocalls, up penalties

4

Apple’s iPhone X was hacked, deleted data was recovered easily

5

DeepVeer wedding: Post Lake Como, couple’s Mumbai house lit to welcome them

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham