Alyque Padamsee, ad filmmaker and theatre actor, dies at 90

Alyque Padamsee was also known for his role as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough’s Oscar winning film ‘Gandhi’.

Popular ad filmmaker and theatre personality, Alyque Padamsee, died in Mumbai on Saturday morning. (Photo: (Photo: Twitter | @shazahnpadamsee)

Mumbai: Popular ad filmmaker and theatre personality, Alyque Padamsee, died in Mumbai on Saturday morning. He was 90.

Widely regarded as the Father of modern Indian advertising, Padamsee founded Lintas, one of the top leading advertising agencies in the country. He served as Chief Executive of Lintas India for 14 years.

Padamsee created Lalitaji for Surf, Cherry Charlie for Cherry Blossom Shoe Polish, the MRF Muscle Man, the Liril girl in the waterfall, the Kamasutra couple, Hamara Bajaj, the TV detective Karamchand, the Fair & Handsome brand, among others.

He was also known for his role as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough’s Oscar winning film ‘Gandhi’ released in 1982.

Padamsee was known for his theatre productions such as 'Evita', 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and 'Tuglaq'.

He made his stage debut at the age of 7 in 'Merchant of Venice', a William Shakespeare play, directed by his brother Bobby Padamsee.

The first play that he directed was 'Taming of The Shrew'.

He received Padma Shri in 2000.