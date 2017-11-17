Supreme Court paves way for release of film on Kejriwal’s rise

The top court’s order comes in the wake of demands and agitation against the release of film Padmavati on December 1.

A still from An Insignificant Man which also got into trouble with the government.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that filmmakers and writers should be allowed to enjoy freedom of speech and expression and there can’t be restrictions put on the artiste’s right to express his views.

The top court’s order comes in the wake of demands and agitation against the release of film Padmavati on December 1. The apex court had already dismissed plea to stay the release of Padmavati.

A three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud gave this ruling while rejecting a petition seeking to block the release of film `An Insignificant Man’ based on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

The non-fiction political thriller (as called by the directors) captures the journey of the AAP between December 2012 and December 2013, concluding with the Delhi elections. Petitioner said that a clip of his was used in the documentary to glorify Kejriwal and sought its removal

The petitioner, Nachiketa Walhekar, who allegedly threw ink on Mr. Kejriwal in 2013, objected to original electronic media footage being incorporated in the film to portray Kejriwal as victim and he as the aggressor, who has been convicted even when the trial is pending.

He submitted that the film, already released abroad in 51 countries would be released in India on November 17 and sought stay on release. In the alternative, he wanted a direction to the filmmaker to come out with a disclaimer on the character.

Refusing to entertain the plea, the Bench in its order said that judiciary must be extremely slow in stopping release of a film, drama, book or novel and said artistes, authors, film makers and dramatists enjoy the right to freedom of expression which cannot be challenged by others whimsically.