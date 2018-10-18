The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 | Last Update : 10:02 PM IST

India, All India

With 'thank you' message, school owner gets parcel bomb in gift box

PTI
Published : Oct 17, 2018, 8:55 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2018, 8:55 pm IST

The bomb, made with gelatin sticks and a detonator switch and packed in a gift box, was delivered by a courier to the school owner.

The bomb, made with gelatin sticks and a detonator switch and packed in a gift box, was delivered by a courier at the Shri Krishna School run by Vitthal Dobaria, 320 km from Rajkot, on October 12. (Representational Image)
 The bomb, made with gelatin sticks and a detonator switch and packed in a gift box, was delivered by a courier at the Shri Krishna School run by Vitthal Dobaria, 320 km from Rajkot, on October 12. (Representational Image)

Rajkot: The owner of a private school in Rajkot received a 'parcel bomb' in a gift box, which was destroyed Wednesday morning, a senior police official said. Police are now looking for the unidentified sender.

The bomb, made with gelatin sticks and a detonator switch and packed in a gift box, was delivered by a courier at the Shri Krishna School run by Vitthal Dobaria, 320 km from Rajkot, on October 12. He alerted police after he became suspicious of the box's contents.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad destroyed the bomb early Wednesday morning in a 'controlled blast', district Superintendent of Police Balram Meena told news agency PTI.

"We suspect that the person who delivered the gift box was not a courier boy since he did not follow the usual procedures of courier firms. The sender had written on the box that he was a former student of the school and sending the gift to thank Dobaria for his support," said Meena.

"The sender had requested Dobaria to open the box on October 14. Dobaria opened it Tuesday night and found suspicious items inside, so he alerted police," the SP said.

The materials used to make the bomb are generally used for tunnel blasting, he said.

"Luckily, the bomb did not go off. The sender could be a novice. But it was clear that Dobaria was the target. He has not pointed fingers at anyone. We have formed four teams to identify the culprit," the SP said.

Tags: rajkot, bomb in gift box, parcel bomb, explosive in gift box
Location: India, Gujarat, Rajkot

MOST POPULAR

1

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

2

YouTube is finally back online after a global outage

3

Photo: Nick Jonas' future looks bright with Priyanka Chopra!

4

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

5

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham