

PM Modi's 68th birthday: Tamil Nadu BJP gifts gold rings to babies born today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 17, 2018, 10:52 am IST
Babies born today on PM Modi's birthday are being gifted gold rings at a hospital in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief and gynaecologist Tamilisai Soundararajan gifted gold rings to babies born at a government hospital. (Photo: Twitter | @DrTamilisaiBJP)
Chennai: As the BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 68th birthday, the party in Tamil Nadu is gifting gold rings to babies born today.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief and gynaecologist Tamilisai Soundararajan gifted gold rings to babies born at a government hospital.

 

BJP Tamil Nadu took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister saying, "Happy birthday to the world's most powerful and popular leader."

 

 

Political parties in Tamil Nadu are known for giving out expensive items to mark the key events. In February, the AIADMK marked the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, by presenting gold rings to seven babies born on that day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spending his birthday at his constituency at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh where he is scheduled to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and later watch a film "Chalo Jeete Hain" inspired by his life along with a few school children.

