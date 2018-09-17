As fuel prices rise, Tamil Nadu groom gets 5 litres of petrol as ‘wedding gift’

Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, the fuel symbolised commodity worthy of being given as a gift, his friends said.

The young man and his newly wedded wife were greeting guests at a marriage hall when his friends trooped in and gave him a 5-litre can as a gift. (Representational Image)

Cuddalore: Friends of a man who got married presented him with five litres of petrol, the price of which has skyrocketed, as a "wedding gift."

The young man and his newly wedded wife were greeting guests at a marriage hall when his friends trooped in and gave him a 5-litre can as a gift, Puthiya Thalaimurai Tamil television channel reported.

Amid laughter all around, the man received it, a 39-second video clip telecast by the channel showed.

Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, one of the highest in the country, the fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift, his friends said.

