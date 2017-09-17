The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 17, 2017 | Last Update : 03:33 AM IST

India, All India

Rajnath Singh to J&K forces: Pursue terrorists with aggression

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published : Sep 17, 2017, 2:16 am IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2017, 2:17 am IST

The Union home minister’s directive comes in the backdrop of recent successes. About 148 militants have been killed by security forces since January.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a major tactical shift aimed at containing militancy in Kashmir Valley, home minister Rajnath Singh has given a clear mandate to security forces to “adopt a more aggressive policy of hot pursuit” against terror outfits before the onset of winter.

During his recent four-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, the home minister directed security forces to get even more aggressive in eliminating all active cadre of the three main terror groups — Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Jaish-e-Mohammed — before the mountain passes close on account of snow in the coming winter season.

During the series of meetings that the home minister had with CRPF, BSF Army and Special Operations Group of J&K Police, Mr Singh directed them to almost double their operations as the number of active militants in the Valley has dropped to less than 200 and eliminating a majority of them would have a huge impact in improving the overall security situation in the state.

The home minister’s directive comes in the backdrop of recent successes that the security forces have had where 148 militants have been killed since January this year, including top commanders like Abu Dujana and Abu Ismael.

“There is a lot of logic and strategy behind what the home minister said as mountain passes, the major route for infiltration, become inaccessible due to snow, resulting in a sharp decline in supply of both, men and material, from across the border. So if we can gun down the remaining active terror operatives, it would have a major impact on the Valley’s security situation because it takes time to train and send across new recruits,” a senior security official said.

Top security sources said they already have “actionable intelligence” on the movement of some of the active militants and would be launching a major offensive against them shortly. The home minister has assured the security forces that the security grid along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan has been beefed up to ensure that militants are not able to infiltrate.

This, sources said, was one of the reasons why more than 200 militants waiting at launch pads close to the border are not able to cross over. “This is going to be a two-pronged strategy where, on one hand, we will just go after the remaining active militants, while on the other virtually seal the border to avoid any fresh reinforcements... In the days ahead, the situation will improve further,” another senior security official added.

Apart from detailed discussions regarding counter-terror operations, Mr Singh was also given a detailed presentation on how NIA investigations into terror funding has managed to freeze the flow of funds not just to separatists but also Hizbul Mujahideen.

Tags: rajnath singh, hizbul mujahideen, crpf, j&k forces
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

British Museum apologises for tweeting 'Asian names can be confusing'

2

Here are the signs you are falling in love

3

Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha visits badminton ace's house, bonds with family

4

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

5

Ig Nobel awardees answer real questions that are both funny and informative

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham