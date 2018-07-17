The Asian Age | News

Stop cow vigilantes, act positively to curb violence: Supreme Court to states

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 11:02 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 11:43 am IST

No citizen can take law in their hands, Supreme Court said; matter up again on August 28.

The Supreme Court also asked Parliament to check if a new law could be made to stop cases of cow vigilantism. (Photo: PTI)
  The Supreme Court also asked Parliament to check if a new law could be made to stop cases of cow vigilantism. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: No citizen can take law in their hands, the Supreme Court observed Tuesday while hearing a plea against cow vigilantism.

The apex court made it imperative for the state to act positively in case of fear and anarchy, stressing that violence in no form can be allowed.

The top court also asked Parliament to check if a new law could be made to stop cases of cow vigilantism. 

The matter will be heard again on August 28.

The court was hearing petitions by activists Tehsin Poonawallah and Tusshar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, who wanted violence by cow vigilante groups to be checked.

Cow Vigilantism victim Mahammed Qasim’s younger bother Mohammed Salim said: “We were confident that the Supreme Court would give us justice. No one should be killed in the name of cow smuggling.”

Mohammed Qasim was killed by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on June 18 who accused him of attempting cow slaughter. Videos of the incident showed that uniformed police men on the site didn’t do anything to stop the violence.

Tags: supreme court, cow vigilantism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

