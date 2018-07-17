The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 | Last Update : 06:59 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India 3rd ODI: Visitors go past 100 after Dhawan's dismissal
 
India, All India

Media misinterpreted my speech: Kumaraswamy on Cong-JD(S) alliance

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 6:34 pm IST

At an event last week, Kumaraswamy fought back tears at a party function when he said that he was 'swallowing pain of the coalition govt'.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the media misinterpreted his recent speech. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the media misinterpreted his recent speech. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the media misinterpreted his recent speech where he broke down.   

Kumaraswamy fought back tears at a party function on Saturday when he said that he was "swallowing the pain of the coalition government." 

“I didn’t speak about the Congress or any Congress leader. I didn’t mention anything about Congress in my speech. That was a party programme and I got emotional. The media misinterpreted my speech,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Also Read: Kumaraswamy breaks down, says want to swallow pain of coalition govt

At the event, he also said he was finding it difficult to cope with the pressures of the office and that the post of CM was a bed of thorns.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy's emotional comments, the BJP called him a "legendary actor" and accused him of "fooling the common man."

The Congress-JD(S) contested each other for the Karnataka Assembly polls in May but came together to form a post-poll alliance. However, doubts have constantly floated whether this government will complete its term.

Tags: karnataka government, h d kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

2

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

3

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

4

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

5

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap says, ‘Yay’ after Rahul Gandhi reacts to controversy

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham