Media misinterpreted my speech: Kumaraswamy on Cong-JD(S) alliance

At an event last week, Kumaraswamy fought back tears at a party function when he said that he was 'swallowing pain of the coalition govt'.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the media misinterpreted his recent speech. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the media misinterpreted his recent speech where he broke down.

Kumaraswamy fought back tears at a party function on Saturday when he said that he was "swallowing the pain of the coalition government."

“I didn’t speak about the Congress or any Congress leader. I didn’t mention anything about Congress in my speech. That was a party programme and I got emotional. The media misinterpreted my speech,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Also Read: Kumaraswamy breaks down, says want to swallow pain of coalition govt

At the event, he also said he was finding it difficult to cope with the pressures of the office and that the post of CM was a bed of thorns.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy's emotional comments, the BJP called him a "legendary actor" and accused him of "fooling the common man."

The Congress-JD(S) contested each other for the Karnataka Assembly polls in May but came together to form a post-poll alliance. However, doubts have constantly floated whether this government will complete its term.