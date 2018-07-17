The Asian Age | News

Called accused her uncle: 14-month-old ‘raped’ by relative in MP’s Vidisha

Published : Jul 17, 2018, 8:26 am IST
The incident occurred on Sunday when accused visited victim's house and took her to his home nearby under the pretext of playing with her.

'The victim's mother noticed injuries on the private parts of the child and took her to a hospital where doctors told the family members that the girl was sexually assaulted,' police said.(Photo: File | Representational)
Vidisha: A 14-month-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by her relative at his house near here, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Gajraj Bheel, has been arrested, a police officer said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Bheel visited the victim's house in Tajpura village in Lateri Tehsil and took her to his home nearby under the pretext of playing with her, district Superintendent of Police Vineet Kapoor told PTI over phone.

"Some time after Bheel took away the girl, a 13-year-old son of the accused came to the girl's house saying that she had fallen on a barbed wire at his house and sustained injuries," the officer said.

The victim's mother noticed injuries on the private parts of the child and took her to a hospital where doctors told the family members that the girl was sexually assaulted, he said, adding that the family members then approached police against Bheel.

"They told police that the girl used to call Bheel her uncle," Kapoor said, adding that the accused has been arrested and booked under various sections of the IPC including 376 (Punishment for rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim's condition is reported to be stable, he said.

Kapoor said that as per the state government norms the victim's family will be paid Rs 10,000 as an aid.

"More financial help will follow," the SP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Tags: toddle raped by relative, 14-month-old girl raped, indian penal code, pocso act, crime against children
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Vidisha

