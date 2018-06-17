UP: After bypoll debacle, knives out for CM Yogi

Incidentally, the friction between the Maurya and Yogi had become evident within days of the formation of the Yogi government.

New Delhi: Knives are out in the Uttar Pradesh government with a section of top state ministers mounting pressure on the BJP high command to oust chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The move to dislodge the chief minister gained momentum after BJP’s back–to-back losses in the recently-concluded bypolls in Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana and Noorpur.

Reports of discord and differences between deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and chief minister Yogi Adityanath have reached the party high command. It was being alleged that the Maurya camp has been gunning for the chief minister. Saffron functionaries in New Delhi revealed that Union minister Mahesh Sharma also “not known for his love for Yogiji was quietly watching the discord spreading and biding his time for an important role for himself in the post-2019 election scenario.”

A senior UP BJP leader close to the chief minister admitted to “factionalism within the government”, but maintained that the BJP high command “is completely with Yogi Adityanath”.

Sources revealed that while there were differences simmering betw-een the Maurya and Yogi camps, it intensified after the party lost the crucial bypolls.

After the defeats state Om Prakash Rajbhar came out in the open and blamed the chief minister for the debacle. He claimed that the BJP “lost the recent bypolls as the OBCs were not happy with the party”. In a direct attack on the chief minister, he went on record to say, “The reason for the disenchantment was that the BJP didn’t make Keshav Prasad Maurya the chief minister of the state.”

The anti-Yogi lobby was also backing Mr Rajbhar, who heads the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party and is known to embarrass the government with his statements from time to time.

After the Kairana defeat, at least two UP MLAs had come out against Yogi.

Mr Maurya, appointed as deputy chief minister, went and occupied the old chief minister’s office in Sachivalaya Annexe and even got his name plate fixed on it. As soon as Yogi learnt of this, he reached the Sachivalaya office and ticked Mr Maurya off in full public view. He also got the name plate replaced with his own and continues to use the office even now.

Party functionaries pointed out that Yogi suffered his first embarrassment when he announced that all roads in the state would be free from potholes by June 15. As soon as the deadline crossed, the media launched a campaign to highlight roads that were pock-marked with potholes. Yogi’s first promise to the people was not fulfilled. The Yogi camp alleged that the deadlines “could not be met” and that Maurya was “responsible” for the failure as he held the PWD portfolio.

It was further revealed that the other deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma is emerging as a rallying point for disgruntled BJP MLAs — particularly those belonging to the Brahmin community. Dr Sharma has so far been maintaining a a neutral stand on several issues. However, the anti-Thakur lobby is warming up to him, sources said.