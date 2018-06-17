Baba Ramdev’s proposed yoga centre lands in trouble

Land allotted in Rajasthan belongs to temple, cannot be sold or given on lease.

Jaipur: Baba Ramdev’s proposed yoga centre in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, is facing a peculiar problem that has no clear answer with Vasundhara Raje government.

Two months ago, Baba Ramdev and chief minister Vasundhara Raje laid foundation stone for setting up a yoga center, ayurveda hospital and cow shelter on 400-bigha land with an estimated investment of Rs 500 crore. The land on which Baba Ramdev wants to set up is shown in revenue records as Mandir Mafi lands, which cannot be sold, allotted or given on lease. Hence, the government finds itself in a bind as rules do not permit conversion of such land. The land was given on three years lease to Patanjali Yoga Peeth by Govind Dev ji trust, which owns the land.

According to experts, temple lands are registered in the name of the deity, which in legal terms is considered a “minor”, with the name of the priest mentioned as the “guardian” hence such land cannot be sold or converted for any other purpose. The matter has been decided at Supreme Court’s level.

However, when the matter reached before the government for approval for converting the land into industrial, it was realised that there is no rule to convert a temple land for any other purpose. Several meeting were held in the secretariat and district level to find a way. The government has also sought advice of the law department but so far there is no solution in sight. And, it may not be possible soon because Assembly elections are close and the officials would not want to get into trouble later in case the government changes and orders a probe.

Besides, there is an old dispute going on between a local man who claims ownership of the land on the basis that the land belonged to his father while the temple trust also claims its ownership.