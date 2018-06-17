Centre won't extend Ramzan ceasefire, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

The Home Minister added that security forces have directed to take all necessary actions to prevent violence and killings.

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday decided not to extend Ramzan ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir. However, security forces will continue to take all necessary actions to prevent terrorist attacks.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Security forces are being directed to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings. Government will continue with its endeavour to create an environment free of terror and violence in J&K."

On 17th May 2018, GoI took the decision that Security Forces will not conduct offensive operations in J&K during the holy month of Ramzan. This decision was taken in the interests of the peace loving people of J&K, in order to provide them a conducive atmosphere to observe Ramzan — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 17, 2018

Taking to Twitter to announce the decision, Rajnath Singh said that it was taken in the interest of the peace-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh also applauded the security forces on showing 'exemplary restraint' during the ceasefire period. However, he said that terrorists continued to attack civilians and security forces resulting in bloodshed.

The data collected by the home ministry indicated that terror-related incidents in the Kashmir valley increased by more than 100 percent during Ramzan.

Before the ceasefire was announced -- April 19 to May 16 -- only 25 terror-related incidents were reported. But after the announcement, as many as 66 incidents were reported between May 17 and June 13.