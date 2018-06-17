The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 17, 2018 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

India, All India

All depts working, not on strike, says Delhi IAS Association on AAP claim

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 4:41 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 4:52 pm IST

'The information that IAS officers in Delhi are on strike is completely false and baseless,' said Manisha Saxena.

Manisha Saxena of the IAS Association at a Press Conference today (Photo: ANI)
 Manisha Saxena of the IAS Association at a Press Conference today (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: IAS officers who are the reason of a huge stand-off between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Lieutenant Governor, the IAS Association held a press conference, reiterating that officers are not on strike.

However, Delhi CM has accused the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor of backing what he called the "strike" by the IAS officers.

In the press conference, IAS Association’s Manisha Saxena said all departments are doing their jobs. “The information that IAS officers in Delhi are on strike is completely false and baseless. We are attending meetings and all departments are doing their work.”

"We never imagined that we would have to hold a press conference to justify our work. We are answerable only to the Constitution," Saxena said.

Let us do our work. We are feeling frightened and victimised. We are being used for completely political reasons." said Varsha Joshi, the Delhi transport commissioner.

Tags: ias association, arvind kejriwal, anil baijal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

