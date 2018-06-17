All depts working, not on strike, says Delhi IAS Association on AAP claim

'The information that IAS officers in Delhi are on strike is completely false and baseless,' said Manisha Saxena.

New Delhi: IAS officers who are the reason of a huge stand-off between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Lieutenant Governor, the IAS Association held a press conference, reiterating that officers are not on strike.

However, Delhi CM has accused the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor of backing what he called the "strike" by the IAS officers.

In the press conference, IAS Association’s Manisha Saxena said all departments are doing their jobs. “The information that IAS officers in Delhi are on strike is completely false and baseless. We are attending meetings and all departments are doing their work.”

I would like to inform that we are not on strike. The information that IAS officers in Delhi are on strike is completely false & baseless. We are attending meetings, all depts are doing their works. We are sometimes also working on holidays: Manisha Saxena, IAS Association #Delhi pic.twitter.com/4AE90onyYi — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2018

"We never imagined that we would have to hold a press conference to justify our work. We are answerable only to the Constitution," Saxena said.

Let us do our work. We are feeling frightened and victimised. We are being used for completely political reasons." said Varsha Joshi, the Delhi transport commissioner.