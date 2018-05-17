The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 03:46 PM IST

India, All India

Yeddyurappa govt will fulfil people's aspirations, assures Amit Shah

PTI
Published : May 17, 2018, 3:00 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 2:58 pm IST

BJP president Amit Shah described the swearing-in of B S Yeddyurappa as the 'victory of every Kannadiga'.

B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday for a second time, after an overnight high-voltage legal battle in the Supreme Court. (Photo: File)
 B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday for a second time, after an overnight high-voltage legal battle in the Supreme Court. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday described the swearing-in of B S Yeddyurappa as the Karnataka Chief Minister a "victory of every Kannadiga" who voted to "uproot the corrupt and divisive politics" of the Congress.

In a tweet, he also expressed hope that the new BJP government in the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance will fulfil people's aspirations. 

Shah's wish came amid hectic efforts by the saffron party to secure the support of some MLAs from rivals Congress and JD(S) as its strength of 104 is still eight short of the majority mark of 112 in the 224-member state Assembly. 

The Congress and JD(S), which have already announced post-poll tie-up, have won 78 and 37 seats respectively. 

The state governor has given Yeddyurappa 15 days to prove his majority in the Assembly, a decision which the Congress decried as "murder of democracy". 

Hitting back, Shah said democracy was murdered the moment "desperate" Congress made an "opportunist" offer to the JD(S) to form the government in the state for "petty political gains". 

Yeddyurappa was today sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka for a second time, after an overnight high-voltage legal battle in the Supreme Court which refused to stay his swearing-in. 

The apex court, which commenced the hearing at 2.11 AM and ended at 5.28 AM, however made it clear that the swearing-in and the government formation in the state would be subject to the final outcome of the case before it. 

Tags: amit shah, karnataka assembly election result, congress, jd(s), bjp, bs yeddyurappa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

2

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

3

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

4

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

5

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham