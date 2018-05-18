The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 10:36 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  SRH players celebrate Parthiv Patel's wicket. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali shine as RCB post 218-6
 
India, All India

Tej Pratap shares first post-wedding photo, poses with wife Aishwarya Rai on bicycle

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 17, 2018, 9:23 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 9:22 pm IST

In the photo, Aishwarya is donning an orange and gold sari as she looks at Tej Pratap, who is clad in a white kurta-pyjama. 

The photo of the newly-weds has garnered over 6,500 likes since Wednesday. (Photo: Instagram screengrab)
 The photo of the newly-weds has garnered over 6,500 likes since Wednesday. (Photo: Instagram screengrab)

Patna: Last week, Tej Pratap Yadav, son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai. And now, after their grand wedding, a picture of the couple has appeared on Instagram where the two of them are seen smiling at each other while sitting on a bicycle. 

In the photo, Aishwarya is donning an orange and gold sari and she has covered her head like a bride, as she looks at Tej Pratap, who is clad in a white kurta-pyjama. 

The photo of the newly-weds has garnered over 6,500 likes since Wednesday.

Many of the comments are seem to be from Tej Pratap's supporters who refer to him as "Tej Bhaiya". One comment said the bicycle proves that Tej Pratap is the "protector of the poor".

The wedding of Tej Pratap was solemnized at the sprawling Bihar Veterinary College ground in Patna on Saturday in the presence of several opposition party leaders and dignitaries.

Aishwarya Rai is the daughter of a former minister and six times RJD MLA Chandrika Rai.

Ahead of the main wedding event, a poster depicting Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai as Lord Shiva and Parvati had raised eyebrows.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, tej pratap, rjd, tej pratap wedding, instagram
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

2

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

3

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

4

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

5

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham