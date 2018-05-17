The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 08:47 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  SRH players celebrate Parthiv Patel's wicket. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: Rashid Khan dismisses Virat Kohli, fans go silent
 
India, All India

RJD single largest party, why can’t we form govt in Bihar, asks Tejashwi Yadav

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : May 17, 2018, 7:30 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 7:28 pm IST

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav declaring that he will parade his party’s MLA before the Governor of Bihar.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also urged other opposition parties to unite and protest against the 'formation of government in Karnataka in the most undemocratic way'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also urged other opposition parties to unite and protest against the 'formation of government in Karnataka in the most undemocratic way'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Patna: Amid political drama in Karnataka over government formation, the opposition parties in other states including Bihar has decided to launch a massive protest against the BJP.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday announced to revive their agitation in protest of the Karnataka Governor’s decision of inviting BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa to form the government.

Declaring that he will parade his party’s MLA before the Governor of Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Bihar Governor should follow the precedent of his Karnataka counterpart and dissolve the Nitish Kumar government.

“I will be meeting the state governor on Friday along with MLAs as we are the single largest party in Bihar. The rule should be equal for everyone but what we are seeing here is that rules are being bent for a single party”, Leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav said in a tweet on Thursday.

Tejashwi Yadav also urged other opposition parties to unite and protest against the “formation of government in Karnataka in the most undemocratic way”.

RJD’s take on the issue was that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar violated the mandate by leaving the grand secular alliance and “forming an undemocratic government with BJP” which was defeated during 2015 state assembly elections. 

RJD had emerged as a single largest party with 80 seats in 2015 assembly elections while JD (U) was second with 71 seats and Congress Party 27 seats.

The alliance, however, did not last long as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped the grand secular alliance and formed a government with the BJP in July 2017 on grounds that his Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s name had figured in the FIR registered by CBI in connection with the Benami land deals.

“The formation of government in Karnataka is undemocratic and to protest this murder of democracy we have decided to launch a day-long protest in Patna. We will also observe this day as a black day,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

RJD leaders are of the view that the Congress party in Karnataka should have entered into a pre-poll alliance with JD (S).

“Time has come when all secular parties must come on one platform to stop BJP in the 2019 general elections”, RJD Vice President Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said.

Tags: b s yeddyurappa, karnataka government formation, rjd, tejashwi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

2

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

3

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

4

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

5

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham