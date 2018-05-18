Karnataka ripple effect: ‘Single-largest’ Cong wants Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya

Opposition says there can't be 2 sets of rules, one for the BJP and the other for everybody else.

Congress demands that governors of Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur should allow it to form govts as it was the single largest party in all these states. (Photo: File/ANI)

New Delhi: On a day when B S Yeddyurappa took oath as Karnataka chief minister as Governor Vajubhai Vala invited BJP, the single largest party, to form government in the state, Congress is demanding that the governors of Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur should allow it to stake claim and form governments as it was the single-largest parties in last assembly polls held in these states.

Goa Congress Legislature Party chief Chandrakant Kavlekar said on Thursday that the party would stake claim on Friday by submitting to Governor Mridula Sinha a formal letter containing signatures of all 16 party MLAs.

“Congress Goa in-charge Chella Kumar to leave for Goa today. He with other party leaders will meet the Governor on Friday and say that being the single largest party Congress should be invited to form government in Goa. If necessary Congress can parade its MLAs also at Governor house,” news agency ANI said quoting sources.

Later on Thursday, two more states stake claim to form the government.

Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma sought time from respective governors of the state for a meeting on Friday.

“We are seeking appointment from Governor for Friday. We were the single largest party and had immediately met Governor after results were announced but we weren't invited to form government. Based on recent developments, if BJP can be given chance to form government, why not us,” Okram Ibobi Singh asked.

In the Goa Assembly elections held in March 2017, the Congress had bagged 17 seats in the 40-member House, falling short of the majority figure by four seats. The BJP, which got 14 seats, formed the government in alliance with Goa Forward Party and MGP, both of which had secured three seats each. Three Independents also went with the BJP.

During Manipur assembly elections, the Congress was three short of the majority mark with 28 seats in the 60-seat assembly. However, the BJP, with 21 seats, joined hands with National People's Party (four seats), Naga People's Front (four seats) and the Lok Janshakti Party (one seat) to form the first BJP government in the state.

In Meghalaya also, Congress emerged as the largest party with 21 seats, followed by National People's Party (NPP) with 19 seats in the assembly polls held in 2017. NPP's Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of 34 MLAs, including those from the BJP.