The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 10:36 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  SRH players celebrate Parthiv Patel's wicket. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali shine as RCB post 218-6
 
India, All India

Karnataka ripple effect: ‘Single-largest’ Cong wants Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 17, 2018, 8:48 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 8:59 pm IST

Opposition says there can't be 2 sets of rules, one for the BJP and the other for everybody else.

Congress demands that governors of Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur should allow it to form govts as it was the single largest party in all these states. (Photo: File/ANI)
 Congress demands that governors of Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur should allow it to form govts as it was the single largest party in all these states. (Photo: File/ANI)

New Delhi: On a day when B S Yeddyurappa took oath as Karnataka chief minister as Governor Vajubhai Vala invited BJP, the single largest party, to form government in the state, Congress is demanding that the governors of Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur should allow it to stake claim and form governments as it was the single-largest parties in last assembly polls held in these states.

Goa Congress Legislature Party chief Chandrakant Kavlekar said on Thursday that the party would stake claim on Friday by submitting to Governor Mridula Sinha a formal letter containing signatures of all 16 party MLAs.

“Congress Goa in-charge Chella Kumar to leave for Goa today. He with other party leaders will meet the Governor on Friday and say that being the single largest party Congress should be invited to form government in Goa. If necessary Congress can parade its MLAs also at Governor house,” news agency ANI said quoting sources.

Later on Thursday, two more states stake claim to form the government.

Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma sought time from respective governors of the state for a meeting on Friday.

“We are seeking appointment from Governor for Friday. We were the single largest party and had immediately met Governor after results were announced but we weren't invited to form government. Based on recent developments, if BJP can be given chance to form government, why not us,” Okram Ibobi Singh asked.

In the Goa Assembly elections held in March 2017, the Congress had bagged 17 seats in the 40-member House, falling short of the majority figure by four seats. The BJP, which got 14 seats, formed the government in alliance with Goa Forward Party and MGP, both of which had secured three seats each. Three Independents also went with the BJP.

During Manipur assembly elections, the Congress was three short of the majority mark with 28 seats in the 60-seat assembly. However, the BJP, with 21 seats, joined hands with National People's Party (four seats), Naga People's Front (four seats) and the Lok Janshakti Party (one seat) to form the first BJP government in the state.

In Meghalaya also, Congress emerged as the largest party with 21 seats, followed by National People's Party (NPP) with 19 seats in the assembly polls held in 2017. NPP's Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of 34 MLAs, including those from the BJP.

Tags: karnataka assembly election result, goa assembly, congress, bjp, goa assembly election, meghalaya assembly, manipur assembly
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

2

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

3

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

4

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

5

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMLife

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham