The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

India, All India

All courses should be taught in Indian languages: Venkaiah Naidu

PTI
Published : May 17, 2018, 8:22 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 8:21 am IST

If teaching and learning in Indian languages is not promoted, future generations won't be able to speak their mother tongues, Naidu said.

Venkaiah Naidu said if mother tongue is eyes, languages are pairs of spectacles. Spectacles are worn over eyes, but in the absence of eyes, there is no sight. (Photo: File)
 Venkaiah Naidu said if mother tongue is eyes, languages are pairs of spectacles. Spectacles are worn over eyes, but in the absence of eyes, there is no sight. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that all courses, even medicine and engineering, should be taught in Indian languages.

"As the Vice President of India and being a citizen, I feel that all the courses, medicine, engineering...should be taught in Hindi and all (other) Indian languages in coming days," Naidu at a journalism school in Bhopal.

Will and change of mindset were needed to effect this change, he said.

"It is easy to speak out your heart in one's own language. I am not averse to learning English, English should be learnt. But before that, our mother tongue - be it Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi or Marathi, should be learnt," he said.

If mother tongue is eyes, languages are pairs of spectacles. Spectacles are worn over eyes, but in the absence of eyes, there is no sight, Naidu said.

To establish their language here, the British made its study a must for getting jobs, he said.

If teaching and learning in Indian languages is not promoted, future generations won't be able to speak their mother tongues, the vice president said.

Naidu also touched upon disruptions in legislatures.

"The House is for debate and discussion. If it does not run, democracy would weaken....To speak against (government) is the right in democracy, but to stall the House is wrong," he said.

In selecting leaders, four 'C's should be considered -- character, calibre, capacity and conduct, he said.

However, in today's politics, another four 'C's -- caste, community, cash and criminality -- are encouraged, he lamented.

Tags: venkaiah naidu, medicine, engineering, indian languages, mother tongue, politics, indian politics
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

2

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

3

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

4

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

5

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMLife

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham