

WB civic polls: TMC leads in all 7 municipalities, setback for BJP

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 17, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
The TMC has also forged ahead in Pujali near Kolkata, in Raiganj and in Domkal – all traditional Congress strongholds.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in all 7 municipal corporations where elections were held on Sunday.

According to a report in NDTV, the TMC is also set to make inroads into 4 civic bodies in the hills of Darjeeling. This is significant because traditionally, these municipalities have been strongholds of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

While Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong corporations were held by GJM prior to the election, Mirik is a new municipality, said the report.

The TMC has also forged ahead in Pujali near Kolkata, in Raiganj and in Domkal – all traditional Congress strongholds, said the report.

But TMC's victory in the 3 constituencies is a result of Opposition parties withdrawing their candidates. Congress and CPI (M) have alleged booth capturing and violence by TMC cadre, and demanded fresh elections.

CPI leader Sitaram Yechury called it a "mockery of democracy and blatant misuse of state machinery" while the Congress has moved court seeking that the elections be cancelled.

However, TMC has blamed BJP for the violence, said the report.

For the BJP, the outcome of the municipality elections is a setback. The saffron party recently embarked on a ‘Mission Bengal’, to bring the BJP to power in the state in 2021, despite its poor presence there.

BJP chief Amit Shah has even instructed state leaders to ensure that the party wins the maximum seats from Bengal in the 2019 general election.

The BJP came second in Kanthi Dakshin Assembly seat in a recent bypoll, which had encouraged Amit Shah to thank voters for making the BJP "the principal opposition party" in the state.

BJP had won two Lok Sabha seats from Bengal in 2014, increasing its vote share from 4 to 17 per cent. The Trinamool had won 34 of the state's 40 parliament seats.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the TMC roared back to power, while the BJP won 4 seats – its biggest tally in the state ever.

Tags: mamata banerjee, trinamool congress, west bengal bypolls
Location: India, West Bengal, Burnpur

