Andhra Pradesh begins aggressive testing for Covid19 as cases surge

Published : Apr 17, 2020, 5:04 pm IST
A total of 20,235 blood samples were tested in the state so far, of which 19,663 turned negative

: Workers stitch personal protective equipment (PPE) suits at a private manufacturing unit during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Vijayawada. PTI Photo
Amaravati: The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh continued their upward surge as 38 more people tested positive, taking the total to 572 on Friday.
Giving the figures for the last 24 hours ended at 9 am on Friday, the Health Department said 15 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in Anantapuramu and Kadapa districts.

The department authorities said the spurt in the number of positive cases was because of the increased number of tests they were carrying out.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has last week asserted that the overall COVID-19 situation was now under control in the state.

According to the COVID-19 official dashboard, a total number of 20,235 blood samples were tested in the state so far, of which 19,663 turned negative.
The state government has now reduced the daily COVID-19 bulletin from two to one.

